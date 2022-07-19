Vivo V25 Pro 5G smartphone could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by Vivo, but it has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that it may arrive in the Indian market soon. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro that was unveiled in China earlier this year. The Vivo S15 Pro features 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Other key specifications of the smartphone include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) in association with Rootmygalaxy has allegedly spotted the Vivo V25 Pro 5G on BIS listing with model number V2158. Previously, the phone surfaced on the IMEI database with the same V2158 model number. Based on this information, it's speculated that the company is likely to introduce Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India soon. Vivo, though, is yet to announce any details regarding the India launch of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

The Vivo S15 Pro 5G is expected to arrive as Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India. If this rumour holds any weight, then the price and specifications of the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro 5G would be similar to that of the Vivo S15 Pro. The Vivo S15 Pro was unveiled in China with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S15 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor. The handset includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.