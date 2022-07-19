Technology News
loading

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon

Vivo S15 Pro was unveiled in China with an initial price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 July 2022 11:58 IST
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo S15 Pro was launched in China in May this year

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon in India
  • It was earlier spotted on the IMEI database
  • Vivo V25 Pro 5G was reportedly spotted on BIS with model number V2158

Vivo V25 Pro 5G smartphone could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by Vivo, but it has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that it may arrive in the Indian market soon. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro that was unveiled in China earlier this year. The Vivo S15 Pro features 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Other key specifications of the smartphone include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) in association with Rootmygalaxy has allegedly spotted the Vivo V25 Pro 5G on BIS listing with model number V2158. Previously, the phone surfaced on the IMEI database with the same V2158 model number. Based on this information, it's speculated that the company is likely to introduce Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India soon. Vivo, though, is yet to announce any details regarding the India launch of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

The Vivo S15 Pro 5G is expected to arrive as Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India. If this rumour holds any weight, then the price and specifications of the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro 5G would be similar to that of the Vivo S15 Pro. The Vivo S15 Pro was unveiled in China with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S15 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor. The handset includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V25 Pro 5G, Vivo V25 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery

Related Stories

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  3. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  6. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  9. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on August 3: Report
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Powerpuff Girls Reboot in the Works With Creator Craig McCracken
  2. Bitcoin Targets $23,000 Next While Ether, Altcoins Take Large Strides Forward
  3. Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Accusing Firm of Antitrust Violations Over Apple Pay
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 With Plastic Body, Dual Rear Camera Leaked on eBay: Report
  5. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon
  6. IBM Warns of $3.5 Billion Forex Hit as Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates
  7. Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  8. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Complete Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All the Details
  9. Premint Hack: Over 300 NFTs Stolen, Resold for $400,000 Marking One of 2022’s Biggest Breach
  10. Celsius Defends Bitcoin Mining Plans, Hopes to Repair Relationship With Customers as Bankruptcy Kicks Off
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.