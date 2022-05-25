Technology News
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report

Vivo V25 Pro 5G could succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G handset.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 May 2022 19:13 IST
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

  • Vivo V25 Pro 5G is said to pack up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • It is said to bear the model number V2158
  • Vivo has not shared any information about this smartphone yet

Vivo V25 Pro 5G has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, which might suggest that the company could soon unveil this smartphone. This rumoured handset is expected to succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, which was launched in India in January earlier this year. The report also includes the supposed RAM and storage configurations of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G. So far, Vivo has not revealed any information regarding this smartphone. The IMEI certification also does not include any specifications of this handset.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G has surfaced on the IMEI database. This Vivo smartphone is said to carry V2158 model number. The report further mentions that this smartphone could launch in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB configurations. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, which was launched in India in January.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

To recall, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, this smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There are also an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back. For selfies, it packs a dual-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity options. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. It is 159.46x73.27x7.36mm in dimensions and weighs 171g.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Colour-changing back looks cool
  • Runs Android 12
  • Selfie cameras perform well in daylight
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording needs work
  • Battery life could be better
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,376 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report
