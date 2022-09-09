Technology News
Vivo V25 5G India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Vivo V25 5G will also come with a colour-changing back panel.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 15:51 IST
Vivo V25 5G India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25 5G is likely to come in two colour options

  • Vivo V25 5G sports a triple rear camera
  • It packs a 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Vivo V25 5G offers Boken Flare Portrait

Vivo V25 5G will be launched in India soon, the Chinese company has announced. Vivo has also teased a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera while the rear panel will have a colour-changing fluorite AG glass design. It will also offer the company's 'Extended RAM' feature. As per the Vivo website, the smartphone will sport a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The vanilla Vivo V25 5G belongs to the Vivo V25 series of smartphones.

As per a microsite on Flipkart, the Vivo V25 5G smartphone will be coming soon in India. It is likely to come in Black and Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Vivo says that the smartphone will have a fluorite AG glass on the back panel that changes colour during the day. The smartphone will also feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus situated in the waterdrop notch.

The phone will also come with Extended RAM feature that allows it to use up to 8GB of unutilised storage for smoother operations. As per the Vivo India website, the smartphone will pack a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup that offers Bokeh Flare Portrait and comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone is also teased that the Vivo V25 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Other expected specifications of the Vivo V25 5G include Android 12 out-of-the-box, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The charging speed was also teased by the Vivo Thailand website. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the smartphone is also tipped to come with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Vivo V25 5G will be a part of the Vivo V25 series. Vivo has already launched the Vivo V25 Pro in India and the Vivo V25e recently made its debut in Malaysia.

Vivo V25e

Vivo V25e

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2404x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V25 5G, Vivo V25 5G Specifications, Vivo
Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report

