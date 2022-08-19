Vivo V25 5G has been announced and company has also revealed its specifications. The handset will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. The smartphone from the Chinese company is set to launch on August 25 in Thailand and will also feature a triple rear camera setup. The handset has also been tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India a few days ago with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The handset supports 5G networks, and runs on Funtouch OS 12.

Vivo V25 5G price

The Vivo V25 5G will be announced in Thailand during a launch event scheduled for August 25. The smartphone has been listed for blind booking in Thailand and users will be able to book the handset between August 18 to August 25.

Users booking in advance with get a discount of THB 500 (roughly Rs. 1,100) along with a carrying bag and E-VIP privilege, which will give the user 2 years of warranty on the smartphone and one year of broken screen insurance.

Vivo V25 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo V25 5G is the vanilla version of the Vivo V25 Pro that was launched in India earlier this week. The upcoming handset from Vivo was also spotted in a hands-on video recently. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Vivo V25 5G will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the Vivo V25 5G will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V25 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. To recall, the Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India a few days ago. The smartphone came with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs on Funtouch OS 12.

