Technology News
loading

Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details

Vivo V25 5G been tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 August 2022 13:34 IST
Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details

Vivo V25 5G is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 5G is the vanilla version of the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Vivo V25 5G is said to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V25 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo V25 5G has been announced and company has also revealed its specifications. The handset will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. The smartphone from the Chinese company is set to launch on August 25 in Thailand and will also feature a triple rear camera setup. The handset has also been tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India a few days ago with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The handset supports 5G networks, and runs on Funtouch OS 12.

Vivo V25 5G price

The Vivo V25 5G will be announced in Thailand during a launch event scheduled for August 25. The smartphone has been listed for blind booking in Thailand and users will be able to book the handset between August 18 to August 25.

Users booking in advance with get a discount of THB 500 (roughly Rs. 1,100) along with a carrying bag and E-VIP privilege, which will give the user 2 years of warranty on the smartphone and one year of broken screen insurance.

Vivo V25 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo V25 5G is the vanilla version of the Vivo V25 Pro that was launched in India earlier this week. The upcoming handset from Vivo was also spotted in a hands-on video recently. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Vivo V25 5G will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the Vivo V25 5G will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V25 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. To recall, the Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India a few days ago. The smartphone came with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs on Funtouch OS 12.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V25 5G, Vivo V25 5G price, Vivo V25 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Just Eat Takeaway Grabs Cash, Sells Brazil's iFood to Prosus for EUR 1.8 Billion
Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  8. OnePlus 10T Breaks in Half While Undergoing Durability Test
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  2. Redmi A1+ Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database: All the Details
  3. Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event
  4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
  5. The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay
  6. Mumbai to Get First of 200 New Electric Double-Decker Buses in December, Developed by Switch Mobility
  7. iOS Still Has Unpatched VPN-Related Issue 2 Years After Disclosure; iPhone Users' Data at Risk: Researcher
  8. Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.