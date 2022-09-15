Vivo V25 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the newest entrant in the Vivo V25 series. The smartphone packs a 64-megapixel OIS Night Camera, a Colour Changing Fluorite AG back panel, and a 50-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V25 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo V25 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 20 on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store as well as retail stores. The smartphone is launched in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options.

It will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Vivo e-store starting 3pm today. Customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500 (applicable on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Bank credit/debit cards transactions) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000.

Vivo V25 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo V25 5G runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone gets Extended RAM 3.0 feature that lets users virtually increase up to 8GB of RAM for smoother operations. The Vivo V25 5G also comes with Game Boost Mode, a liquid cooling system, and 4D Game Vibration.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V25 5G gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front is a 50-megapixel selfie camera with Eye Autofocus and f/2.0 aperture lens. You also get a Vlog Mode that comes with video templates.

The Vivo V25 5G packs up to 256GB inbuilt storage. For connectivity, the smartphone gets a dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Vivo V25 5G features a fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other features include a back panel that changes colour when interacting with sunlight or UV Rays, and a speaker with high-res audio support. The smartphone measures 159.20x74.20x7.79mm and weighs 186g.

