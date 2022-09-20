Vivo V25 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today. The new Vivo V-series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a colour changing Fluorite AG back panel and a 6.44-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V25 5G will be available to purchase via the company's India eStore and Flipkart in two colour options. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and it comes in two RAM and storage options. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging are the other key specifications of the phone.

Vivo V25 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of Vivo V25 5G has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the top end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart as well as retail stores.

Sale offers on the Vivo V25 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the handset via HDFC, SBI and ICICI bank cards or EMI transactions. Vivo India e-store is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000. Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs at Rs. 4,667 for up to six months, along with exchange discounts up to Rs. 19,000 for eligible handsets.

Vivo V25 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V25 5G runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. With the Extended RAM 3.0 feature, users can virtually increase the available RAM further by 8GB by utilising unused storage. The Vivo V25 5G offers a liquid cooling system for thermal management and offers a Game Boost Mode.

For optics, the Vivo V25 5G has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also comprises an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo V25 5G offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and gyroscope. Further, the Vivo V25 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The rear panel of the handset changes colours while coming in contact with sunlight or UV light, according to the company.

The Vivo V25 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone measures 159.20x74.20x7.79mm and weighs 186 grams.

