Vivo V25 5G is set to launch in India on September 15 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company announced on September 11. Recently, a microsite for the phone on Flipkart had confirmed the launch of the handset in the country, along with some specifications. The Vivo V25 5G is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera with Eye autofocus. It will also get a Bokeh Flare Portrait camera mode, according to the company. As per the microsite, it will feature 8GB of RAM and 8GB of ‘Extended RAM' feature.

The Dongguan-based smartphone brand has announced via Twitter that the Vivo V25 5G will launch in India on September 15 at 12pm (noon) IST. The firm has also shared a teaser video of the handset that hints that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It will also feature 5G network connectivity. The company is yet to reveal India pricing and storage configurations of the Vivo V25 5G, which will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

A microsite on Flipkart for the Vivo V25 5G recently teased some specifications of the phone. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the front with Eye autofocus, which will be placed inside a centered hole-punch cutout on the display. It will also feature a Bokeh Flare Portrait camera mode, according to the company.

The rear panel of the Vivo V25 5G will feature colour changing fluorite AG Glass design, as per the microsite on Flipkart. It will pack 8GB of RAM, and the phone will also get 8GB of ‘Extended RAM' feature, which allows using unutilised storage as additional memory. The microsite also suggests that the Vivo V25 5G will sport a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and the SIM tray at the bottom.

According to the microsite, the Vivo V25 5G will sport volume rockers and the power button on the right spine. The vanilla Vivo V25 5G is part of the Vivo V25 series. Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India in August.

