Tump Yung, a YouTuber from Thailand, has shared online the alleged hands-on and first-look video of the Vivo V25 5G ahead of its launch. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), citing the YouTube video, has suggested the specifications of the upcoming Vivo handset. Additionally, the micro site for the Vivo V25 5G has also gone live on the official company website in Thailand. The listing confirms that the handset will feature 8GB of RAM.

Vivo V25 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo V25 5G is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box. It could feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary sensor could get optical image stabilisation support, according to the tipster. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The tipster added that the Vivo V25 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and could come coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The Vivo V25 could get a single speaker setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a Hybrid SD card slot. The handset could be 7.79mm in thickness, according to the tipster.

As mentioned above, the 8GB RAM has been confirmed by the microsite, which also confirms a Dimensity 900 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 50-megapixel front camera. The V25 5G will also get 8GB of extended RAM. The colour-changing back of the handset can also be seen on the microsite. However, the website doesn't confirm a specific launch timeline and other specifications of the handset.

In the alleged hands-on video of the Vivo V25 5G, the box can be seen with a protective case, a charging adapter, and a USB Type-C charging cable. There are also wired earphones included in the box that can be connected via the 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the handset, as per the video.

