Vivo V25 5G Alleged Hands-On Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped: All Details

Vivo V25 5G micro site has also gone live on the official company website in Thailand.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 16 August 2022 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Thailand

Vivo V25 5G is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Vivo V25 is confirmed to feature a Dimensity 900 SoC
  • The upcoming Vivo phone could sport a 6.44-inch display
  • Vivo is yet to confirm other specifications of the handset

Vivo V25 5G alleged hands-on video has surfaced online ahead of its launch. A tipster, citing the video from a Thai YouTuber, has suggested the specifications of the smartphone as well. It has been tipped to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and could be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The microsite of the phone has also gone live on Vivo's Thailand website.

Tump Yung, a YouTuber from Thailand, has shared online the alleged hands-on and first-look video of the Vivo V25 5G ahead of its launch. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), citing the YouTube video, has suggested the specifications of the upcoming Vivo handset. Additionally, the micro site for the Vivo V25 5G has also gone live on the official company website in Thailand. The listing confirms that the handset will feature 8GB of RAM.

Vivo V25 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo V25 5G is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box. It could feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary sensor could get optical image stabilisation support, according to the tipster. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The tipster added that the Vivo V25 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and could come coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The Vivo V25 could get a single speaker setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a Hybrid SD card slot. The handset could be 7.79mm in thickness, according to the tipster.

As mentioned above, the 8GB RAM has been confirmed by the microsite, which also confirms a Dimensity 900 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 50-megapixel front camera. The V25 5G will also get 8GB of extended RAM. The colour-changing back of the handset can also be seen on the microsite. However, the website doesn't confirm a specific launch timeline and other specifications of the handset.

In the alleged hands-on video of the Vivo V25 5G, the box can be seen with a protective case, a charging adapter, and a USB Type-C charging cable. There are also wired earphones included in the box that can be connected via the 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the handset, as per the video.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
