Vivo V25 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was unveiled in India last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release a 4G version of the handset soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that Vivo V25 4G will go official in India by mid-November. The specifications of the Vivo V25 4G are expected to be similar to the Vivo V25e 4G, which launched in global markets in August.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in association with Pricebaba, has suggested the India launch details of the Vivo V25 4G. As per the report, the 4G version of the Vivo V25 will make its way to the Indian market by mid-November. Specifications and colour options of the Vivo V25 4G are said to be similar to the Vivo V25e. Vivo could use different marketing names for colour options.

The Vivo V25 5G was unveiled in India last month in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options. It's price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Vivo V25e was launched in Malaysia in August this year with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It debuted in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

The Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V25 5G on the other hand features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, and 256GB of onboard storage are the other key highlights. The Vivo V25e packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

