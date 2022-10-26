Technology News
loading

Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e

Vivo V25 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 14:46 IST
Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25e 4G is offered in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V25e is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900)
  • Vivo could use different marketing names for shades
  • The company hasn't shared the launch details of Vivo V25 yet

Vivo V25 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was unveiled in India last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release a 4G version of the handset soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that Vivo V25 4G will go official in India by mid-November. The specifications of the Vivo V25 4G are expected to be similar to the Vivo V25e 4G, which launched in global markets in August.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in association with Pricebaba, has suggested the India launch details of the Vivo V25 4G. As per the report, the 4G version of the Vivo V25 will make its way to the Indian market by mid-November. Specifications and colour options of the Vivo V25 4G are said to be similar to the Vivo V25e. Vivo could use different marketing names for colour options.

The Vivo V25 5G was unveiled in India last month in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options. It's price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Vivo V25e was launched in Malaysia in August this year with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It debuted in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

The Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V25 5G on the other hand features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, and 256GB of onboard storage are the other key highlights. The Vivo V25e packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V25e

Vivo V25e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2404x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V25 5G, Vivo V25 4G, Vivo V25 4G Specifications, Vivo V25e, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series

Related Stories

Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  5. Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Similar to Pixel 7 Pro
  6. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  7. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  8. Realme 10 Series Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Launch in November
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel Samsung HPX Main Camera
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  2. Automakers Plan to Double Spending on EVs, Batteries to $1.2 Trillion by 2030, Analysis Reveals
  3. Shutterstock to Gain DALL-E 2 Integration With OpenAI Partnership, to Sell AI-Generated Stock Imagery
  4. Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e
  5. Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series
  6. Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report
  7. Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report
  8. Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word
  9. Meta Slams Apple Over Latest Ad Policy, Says iPhone Maker 'Undercutting Others' in Digital Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.