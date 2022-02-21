Technology News
Vivo V23e Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Vivo V23e price in India is said to be set at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2022 10:45 IST
Vivo V23e Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo V23e 5G will debut in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G in India would be identical to its Thailand variant
  • The Vivo phone will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Vivo V23e 5G may debut in two distinct colour options

Vivo V23e 5G price in India and specifications have been leaked online — ahead of the official launch on Monday, February 21. The new Vivo phone is said to debut in the country in the same RAM and storage configuration that was launched in Thailand last year. The Vivo V23e 5G specifications in India are also reported to be identical to its Thailand model. The smartphone comes with features including a 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

Vivo V23e 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, according to a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources. The phone is said to be available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colours.

The Vivo V23e India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on February 21. It will be streamed through the Vivo India official YouTube channel.

Vivo V23e 5G India variant specifications (expected)

On the specifications part, tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that Vivo V23e in India would carry the same hardware that was launched in Thailand in November. The phone is said to arrive in the Indian market with Android 12 out-of-the-box and a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Vivo phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It could also carry the triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Vivo V23e 5G is said to come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

The phone may come with 128GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD card slot. It may also carry an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V23e Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
