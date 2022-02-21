Vivo V23e 5G price in India and specifications have been leaked online — ahead of the official launch on Monday, February 21. The new Vivo phone is said to debut in the country in the same RAM and storage configuration that was launched in Thailand last year. The Vivo V23e 5G specifications in India are also reported to be identical to its Thailand model. The smartphone comes with features including a 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

Vivo V23e 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, according to a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources. The phone is said to be available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colours.

The Vivo V23e India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on February 21. It will be streamed through the Vivo India official YouTube channel.

Vivo V23e 5G India variant specifications (expected)

On the specifications part, tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that Vivo V23e in India would carry the same hardware that was launched in Thailand in November. The phone is said to arrive in the Indian market with Android 12 out-of-the-box and a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Vivo phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It could also carry the triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Vivo V23e 5G is said to come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

The phone may come with 128GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD card slot. It may also carry an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

