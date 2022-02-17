Technology News
loading

Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 February 2022 12:24 IST
Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo

Vivo V23e 5G features a 44-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • The Vivo phone debuted with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • It was initially launched in Thailand in November 2021
  • Vivo V23e 5G offers 44W fast charging support

Vivo V23e 5G India launch date has been set for February 21, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Wednesday. A microsite for the Vivo V23e 5G is now live on the official Vivo India website, teasing some key specifications of the handset. It mentions that Vivo V23e will sport an ultra-slim glass design. The new Vivo V-series smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC debuted in Thailand in November last year. It features a waterdrop-style display notch housing a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also offers a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e India launch date

Vivo India tweeted on Wednesday to announce the official launch date of the Vivo V23e 5G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on February 21 at 12:00pm IST. A dedicated webpage has been created on the Vivo.com website to tease the launch of Vivo V23e in the country. However, the price details of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Vivo V23e price in India (expected)

To recall, Vivo V23e 5G was unveiled in Thailand in November last year. The handset went live with a price tag of THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It debuted in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

The Thailand variant of the Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, Vivo V23e 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo V23e 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with a list of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23e, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test

Related Stories

Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.