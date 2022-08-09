Technology News
Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000

Vivo V23e 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 25,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 August 2022 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo V23e 5G is available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G is now priced at Rs. 24,999
  • The new prices are live on Vivo India website and Flipkart
  • Vivo Y21T is now available for Rs. 15,499

Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T are getting a price cut in India, Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen announced on social media on Tuesday. The smartphone prices have been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The Vivo V23e 5G was launched in India in February and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Vivo Y21T also debuted in February in the country. The smartphone features the Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. Both the Vivo smartphones flaunt triple rear cameras.

Chen shared a post on Facebook confirming the price drop of the Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T smartphones. The Vivo V23e 5G is now available in India for Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in February priced at Rs. 25,999. It is sold in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y21T's price in India is now set at Rs. 15,499 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down Rs. 1,000 from the launch price of Rs. 16,499. It is available in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The new pricing is now reflecting on the Vivo India website. Flipkart has also listed the phones with the revised pricing at the time of writing. Bank offers on Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T on Flipkart include up to 10 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 1,000) for customers using the Kotak Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an autofocus lens. The Vivo V23e 5G offers 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

Vivo Y21T specifications

The Vivo Y21T runs on Android 11 with the company's FunTouch OS 12 running on top and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the image and video front, the Vivo Y21T flaunts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18W.

