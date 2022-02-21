Technology News
Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23e 5G price in India is set at Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2022 13:24 IST
Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo V23e 5G was initially launched in Thailand in November

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G has gone on sale in India
  • The Vivo phone comes in two distinct colour options
  • Vivo V23e 5G features an autofocus selfie camera at the front

Vivo V23e 5G was launched in India on Monday (February 21). The new Vivo phone is a watered-down variant of the Vivo V23 5G model that debuted in the country alongside Vivo V23 Pro 5G in January. The Vivo V23e 5G comes with a 20:9 AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Vivo has also equipped the phone with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Additionally, the Vivo phone carries 128GB of onboard storage and comes in two distinct colour options. The Vivo V23e 5G will compete against the likes of Xiaomi 11i 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India, availability

Vivo V23e 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colours and has already gone on sale. The Vivo V23e 5G is available for purchase through Vivo India E-store and across all leading retail stores.

Launch offers on the Vivo V23e 5G include up to 10 percent cashback for customers using ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

In November last year, the Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the same 8GB + 128GB option.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V23e 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V23e 5G comes with a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an autofocus lens.

The Vivo V23e 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.87x74.28x7.32mm (Midnight Blue) or 160.87×74.28×7.41mm (Sunshine Gold) and weighs 172 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers

