Vivo V23e 5G is set to launch in India today at 12pm IST (noon). The upcoming smartphone will be the third smartphone in the Vivo V23 lineup after the vanilla Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. A recent report has hinted at the India price of the smartphone prior to its launch. Vivo V23e 5G debuted globally in Malaysia in November and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. If the specifications of the smartphone in India match its Malaysian counterpart, it will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

Vivo V23e 5G event livestream details

The event for Vivo V23e 5G's launch in India has been scheduled for 12pm IST today (February 21). The event will be streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the even right here from the video embedded below.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

There have been speculatations regarding the price of Vivo V23e 5G in India. Past reports claimed that the smartphone may be priced around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. A fresh report by 91Mobiles claims that the upcoming smartphone's MRP has been set at Rs. 28,990 but it will sell at Rs. 25,990.

As mentioned earlier, Vivo V23e 5G launched in Malaysia in November priced at TBH 12,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian version of the Vivo smartphone should be priced similarly. Vivo offers the smartphone in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options in Malaysia.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

It is being speculated that Vivo may launch Vivo V23e 5G in India with the same specifications as its Malaysian counterpart. The phone is said to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, Vivo V23e 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and a super macro sensor, as shown in the microsite. The rear camera is expected to get a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front is said to get a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi support.

