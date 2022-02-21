Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V23e 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V23e 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V23e 5G MRP is reportedly set at Rs. 28,990 but will retail for Rs. 25,990.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 February 2022 07:00 IST
Vivo V23e 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23e 5G has been confirmed to get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G will be the third smartphone in Vivo V23 lineup
  • It debuted globally with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Vivo V23e 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support

Vivo V23e 5G is set to launch in India today at 12pm IST (noon). The upcoming smartphone will be the third smartphone in the Vivo V23 lineup after the vanilla Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. A recent report has hinted at the India price of the smartphone prior to its launch. Vivo V23e 5G debuted globally in Malaysia in November and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. If the specifications of the smartphone in India match its Malaysian counterpart, it will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

Vivo V23e 5G event livestream details

The event for Vivo V23e 5G's launch in India has been scheduled for 12pm IST today (February 21). The event will be streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the even right here from the video embedded below.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

There have been speculatations regarding the price of Vivo V23e 5G in India. Past reports claimed that the smartphone may be priced around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. A fresh report by 91Mobiles claims that the upcoming smartphone's MRP has been set at Rs. 28,990 but it will sell at Rs. 25,990.

As mentioned earlier, Vivo V23e 5G launched in Malaysia in November priced at TBH 12,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian version of the Vivo smartphone should be priced similarly. Vivo offers the smartphone in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options in Malaysia.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

It is being speculated that Vivo may launch Vivo V23e 5G in India with the same specifications as its Malaysian counterpart. The phone is said to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, Vivo V23e 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and a super macro sensor, as shown in the microsite. The rear camera is expected to get a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front is said to get a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Release Date, Price, PC System Requirements, Preload, Review, and More

Related Stories

Vivo V23e 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series First Leak is Out: What to Expect
  3. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G Compared
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  7. The Lord of the Rings Series Trailer Has Record 257 Million Views in 24 Hours
  8. All You Need to Know About Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  9. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  10. Russia Behind DDoS Cyberattacks That Took Down Ukraine Banks: US, UK
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Russia Behind DDoS Cyberattacks That Took Down Ukraine Banks: US, UK
  3. Skype Users Can Now Call 911 From Desktop
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report
  5. NASA Shows How Flames Appear and Behave in Microgravity
  6. Oppo A76 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. New Species of Armless Dinosaurs That Roamed America, Africa, and Asia Discovered
  8. NASA's Perseverance Completes One Year on Mars: Here Are the Rover's Top Achievements
  9. EU Launches WTO Dispute Against China Over Telecom Patents
  10. US Securities Regulator Denies Elon Musk’s Harassment Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.