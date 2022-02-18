Technology News
Vivo V23e Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 21 India Launch, Colourways Tipped

Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 February 2022 19:19 IST
Vivo V23e Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 21 India Launch, Colourways Tipped

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo V23e 5G India launch date has been set for February 21

  • Vivo V23e 5G was initially launched in Thailand in November 2021
  • The renders of the phone show triple rear cameras
  • Vivo V23e 5G feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Vivo V23e is all set to go official in India on February 21. Just days before its official debut, live images of the smartphone have surfaced online suggesting the design. The renders show the handset in two different colour options and suggest a triple camera setup at the back. Vivo V23e was launched initially in Thailand in November last year. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs 128GB of onboard storage. Vivo V23e sports a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

A report by MySmartPrice has leaked the alleged live images of Vivo V23e. The leaked live shots show the handset in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options. The renders of the Vivo smartphone show a triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash. The renders also show that the right spine of the handset has power and volume rockers.

To recall, the handset debuted in Thailand in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options. It is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. It sports 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Vivo V23e 5G has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Thailand variant of the Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, Vivo V23e 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front as well.

Further, Vivo V23e 5G packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Vivo V23e 5G features a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Further reading: Vivo V23e, Vivo, Vivo V Series
