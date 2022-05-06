Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer

Vivo V23e 5G price in India has been temporarily dropped as part of a limited-time ‘Summer Special Offer' — a cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000 recently announced by the company. The handset, which was launched in India in February, comes with an AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 44-megapixel front facing selfie camera. The Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery and comes with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India, availability

Vivo V23e 5G is priced at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990) in India for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, which is available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

During the ongoing Summer Special Offer that ends on May 10, customers will be able to purchase the smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 20,990, with a cashback offer on ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, One Card, and SBI Bank cards.

The cashback offer on the Vivo V23e 5G is available through all offline retailers and the Vivo India E-store, according to the company.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

Launched in February, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset Is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V23e 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also comes with a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an autofocus lens, for selfies and video chats.

The handset offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor, along with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.