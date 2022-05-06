Technology News
loading

Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer

Vivo V23e 5G can be purchased at Rs. 20,999 with the cashback offer.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2022 14:57 IST
Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23e 5G is available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G was launched in India in February
  • The handset is equipped with a 44-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo V23e 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Vivo V23e 5G price in India has been temporarily dropped as part of a limited-time ‘Summer Special Offer' — a cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000 recently announced by the company. The handset, which was launched in India in February, comes with an AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 44-megapixel front facing selfie camera. The Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery and comes with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India, availability

Vivo V23e 5G is priced at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 28,990) in India for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, which is available in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

During the ongoing Summer Special Offer that ends on May 10, customers will be able to purchase the smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 20,990, with a cashback offer on ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, One Card, and SBI Bank cards.

The cashback offer on the Vivo V23e 5G is available through all offline retailers and the Vivo India E-store, according to the company.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

Launched in February, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset Is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V23e 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also comes with a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an autofocus lens, for selfies and video chats.

The handset offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor, along with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform

Related Stories

Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  9. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  2. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  3. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
  4. Tesla Said to Increase Shanghai Plant Output to 2,600 Cars a Day Starting May 16
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Launched for Select Creators
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.