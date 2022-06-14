Technology News
Vivo V2219A TENAA, 3C Listings Reveal 6.67-Inch Display, Android 12: Report

Vivo V2219A is also expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 14 June 2022 13:32 IST
The Vivo X70 series

Highlights
  • Vivo V2219A is expected to run on the Android 12 OS
  • The smartphone is said to come with an 8-megapixel front camera
  • 3C listing has hinted the colour options of the Vivo V2219A

Vivo V2219A has reportedly got its TENAA and 3C certifications in China. Certain details regarding the specifications of the smartphone from Vivo have been hinted via the listings. The report also indicated that the Vivo handset with model number V2219A may be an X-series phone that could launch in China later this month. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution. The Vivo V2219A is also expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera. The V2219A phone is expected to run on the Android 12 OS and OriginOS Ocean UI. The 3C listing has also hinted the colour options of the smartphone.

A recent report from GizmoChina said that a new smartphone from Vivo with the model number V2219A has got its TENAA and 3C certifications in China. As mentioned earlier, the listing has also tipped certain key specifications of the handset that could be an X-series phone. The report also suggested that the smartphone may debut in China later this month.

The TENAA listing of the handset from the Chinese company has suggested that the V2219A will be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution (2400 x 1800 pixels). The report added that it is yet to be confirmed if the smartphone will support a high refresh rate and whether the Vivo V2219A has a fingerprint reader that is built into the screen or on the side of the screen.

The TENAA listing also hinted at details regarding the camera of the V2219A. The listing suggests that the smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel auxillary camera. The handset from Vivo is also said to come with an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is expected to run on the Android 12 OS and OriginOS Ocean UI.

The Vivo V2219A is said to house a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and is expected to support 5G. The handset could launch in China wih 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage editions.

The 3C certification of the Vivo V2219A indicated that the smartphone may support 80W speed charging. The handset is said to sport a 2,190mAh dual-cell battery. The V2219A will come with the dimensions of 164.17 x 75.8 x 8.59mm and is expected to weigh about 194 grams. The handset from the Chinese company is expected to come in Black and White colour options.

Jasmin Jose
