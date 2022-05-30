Vivo T2x has silently been launched in China as the company's latest model in its T series lineup. The new Vivo phone is the successor to the Vivo T1x that debuted last year. The Vivo T2x carries waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras — similar to the Vivo T1x. However, as a significant upgrade, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The new model also includes a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo 1Tx had a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Vivo model also comes with a 144Hz display that is an upgrade over the 120Hz screen available on last year's phone.

Vivo T2x price, availability

Vivo T2x price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The phone is listed on China's JD.com, with its pre-bookings starting from Tuesday. Customers pre-booking the Vivo T2x will get a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) discount.

The Vivo T2x will be available for purchase in China starting June 6, according to the JD.com listing. Details about the availability of the Vivo phone in other markets are yet to be announced.

In October, the Vivo T1x was launched in China with the same starting price tag of CNY 1,699 as the Vivo T2x, but for the 6GB + 128GB version. The last-generation model also had an 8GB + 128GB option at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,300).

Vivo T2x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2x runs Android-based OriginOS and features a 6.58-inch IPS display with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has DCI-P3 colour gamut and 650 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Vivo T2x has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo T2x carries a selfie camera sensor at the front. The megapixel count of the front-facing sensor is yet to be revealed, though.

The Vivo T2x comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T2x include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo T2x packs a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.87x75.33x9.21mm and weighs 202.8 grams.