Technology News
loading

Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Vivo T2X could be priced under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 May 2022 15:16 IST
Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo T2X is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo T2 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo T2X could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • It is said to offer 44W fast charging support
  • The Vivo T2X is supposed to have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo T2 5G in China on June 6. This smartphone could be accompanied by the Vivo T2X. The Chinese tech giant has not shared any official information regarding this smartphone. However, supposed key specifications of the Vivo T2X have been leaked by a notable tipster. The tipster claims that this would be a budget smartphone that is packed with a MediaTek chipset and a large capacity battery. It is said to feature an LCD screen with high refresh rate support.

Vivo T2X specifications (rumoured)

According to a post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo T2X could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with support for high refresh rates. This smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. For optics, there is expected to be a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The phone is supposed to also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery that can support 44W fast charging. It is said to be 9.21mm thin and weigh around 202.8g. Furthermore, this smartphone could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tipster claims that the Vivo T2X would be priced under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

In comparison, the Vivo T2 5G is reported to sport a 6.62 full-HD+ display and launch at a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,500). Vivo has confirmed that this smartphone will sport an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Vivo T2 5G has been listed to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will offer 80W fast charging support, which is claimed to fully recharge the battery in up to 34 minutes.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T2X, Vivo, Vivo T2X specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  5. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  6. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3-inch) Review: The Price of Portability
  8. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  9. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  10. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  2. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  3. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  5. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  6. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
  7. Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin
  8. Do Kwon's Terra Revival Proposal Wins Community Vote Despite Early Criticism
  9. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Quad Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. NFT Project ‘Moonbirds’ Under Hack Attack, Digital Collectibles Worth $1.5 Stolen So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.