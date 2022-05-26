Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo T2 5G in China on June 6. This smartphone could be accompanied by the Vivo T2X. The Chinese tech giant has not shared any official information regarding this smartphone. However, supposed key specifications of the Vivo T2X have been leaked by a notable tipster. The tipster claims that this would be a budget smartphone that is packed with a MediaTek chipset and a large capacity battery. It is said to feature an LCD screen with high refresh rate support.

Vivo T2X specifications (rumoured)

According to a post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo T2X could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with support for high refresh rates. This smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. For optics, there is expected to be a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The phone is supposed to also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery that can support 44W fast charging. It is said to be 9.21mm thin and weigh around 202.8g. Furthermore, this smartphone could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tipster claims that the Vivo T2X would be priced under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

In comparison, the Vivo T2 5G is reported to sport a 6.62 full-HD+ display and launch at a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,500). Vivo has confirmed that this smartphone will sport an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Vivo T2 5G has been listed to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will offer 80W fast charging support, which is claimed to fully recharge the battery in up to 34 minutes.