Vivo T2 has been listed on Vivo China's online store and JD.com e-commerce platform ahead of its purported launch on May 23. Two tipsters have claimed that the smartphone by the Chinese company will make its debut in the country. One of them goes on to claim that the handset could be a rebranded iQoo Neo 6 SE, which made its debut in China earlier this month. The Vivo T2 is likely to be the successor to the Vivo T1 5G that was launched in China in October, and in India in February.

The Vivo T2 (or Vivo T2 5G) was spotted on Vivo's online store in China, and JD.com alongside the company's official website. The website has a link for pre-booking, however, clicking on it is returning a 404 error, but interested customers can pre-book it via JD.com.

In a related development, Chinese tipster Whylab has claimed that the upcoming Vivo T2 will be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 6 SE that was launched in China earlier this month. In fact, the image shared on Vivo website also shows the phone seemingly having a similar triple rear camera island to the iQoo Neo 6 SE.

Whylab goes on to claim that the Vivo T2 will be launched in China on May 23. The same claim has been made by another tipster, Panda is Bald (translated). However, both of them haven't given any further information about the phone.

Vivo T2 specifications (expected)

If the Vivo T2 is a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 6 SE, it should come with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo T2 will get a triple rear camera setup, as per the image on the official China website. It may sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front could be a 16-megapixel camera. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge.

