Vivo T2 Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

Vivo T2 Pro is expected to accompany its release.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 May 2022 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 has been purportedly spotted on the IMEI database, which does not reveal any other information about the handset. It also does not mention the model number of the device. However, it is expected that the Vivo T2 could soon launch in China. This successor to the base Vivo T1 might also make its way to India after the rumoured Chinese launch. For now, only the base Vivo T2 smartphone has been allegedly spotted. It is expected that the Vivo T2 Pro might also start making its appearance on certification sites soon.

As previously mentioned, a new report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Vivo T2 has surfaced on the IMEI database. There is not much known regarding this rumoured handset, however, it is expected to be a 5G smartphone. The Vivo T2 is believed to replace the Vivo T1 lineup, which currently includes the base Vivo T1, Vivo T1x, Vivo T1x 4G, along with the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W that were recently launched in India.

The rumoured Vivo T2 could succeed the vanilla Vivo T1 which was released in India in February. To recap, the Vivo T1 had a launch price of Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. The Vivo T1 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. This handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. In terms of cameras, this smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front housed in a waterdrop-style notch. The Vivo T1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Out of the box, it boots the Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12.

