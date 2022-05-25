Vivo T2 5G is all set to launch on June 6 in China. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has now been spotted on the China Telecom listing with renders, pricing details, and key specifications. The upcoming Vivo T-series handset is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo T2 5G is seen sporting a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and is listed to pack a 4,700mAh battery. The phone is expected to debut as a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 6 SE that was launched in China earlier this month.

The upcoming Vivo T2 5G is listed on the China Telecom website with model number V2199GA. The model number suggests that the handsets could be a rebrand of the iQoo Neo 6 SE that was unveiled in China earlier this month with the V2199A model number.

Vivo T2 5G price (expected)

As per the listing, first spotted by Nashville Chatter, the Vivo T2 5G will come in three RAM and storage configuration— 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM +256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The base 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model is listed to come with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,500). The handset is shown in Blue and Black colour options.

Vivo T2 5G specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will run on Android 12. The Vivo T2 5G is listed with a 6.62-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display and the display is shown with a hole-punch design as well. The Vivo T2 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It could be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on Vivo T2 5G, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel sensor, and 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it could pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone is expected to pack 256GB of storage.

As per the listing, Vivo T2 5G will offer a 4,700mAh battery. It is teased to come with 80W fast charging support. Further, the smartphone will have a USB Type-C port and GPS connectivity options. It is listed to measure 163.00×76.16×8.54mm and 190 grams.

