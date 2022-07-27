Technology News
loading

Vivo T1x to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Vivo T1x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 July 2022 10:41 IST
Vivo T1x to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Vivo/ Flipkart

The Vivo T1x comes in Gravity Black and Space Blue colours

Highlights
  • Vivo T1x features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support
  • It packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 8-megapixel front camera
  • The Vivo T1x pricing starts from Rs. 11,999 in India

Vivo T1x goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. This budget smartphone was launched in the country last week by the Chinese tech giant. The Vivo T1x offers three configuration options that will arrive at a special discounted price. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Vivo has equipped this handset with a 4-layer cooling system for gaming.

Vivo T1x price, availability, launch offers

The Vivo T1x will go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Vivo India online store. It comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. These variants will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It offers Gravity Black and Space Blue colour options.

HDFC Bank credit or debit card holders will be able to avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the purchase of this Vivo smartphone. Additionally, there is also a 5 percent cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank cars. Axis Bank Credit cards also provide a discount of up to Rs. 750.

Vivo T1x specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo T1x packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. There is also up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, there is a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a reverse charging feature. The smartphone features a 4-layer cooling system for a smooth gaming experience. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 and expandable RAM features to boost its performance.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T1x, Vivo T1x price in India, Vivo T1x specifications, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Shareholders to Vote on Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Takeover Offer in September: Details

Related Stories

Vivo T1x to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  6. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  7. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  8. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.