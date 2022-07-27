Vivo T1x goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. This budget smartphone was launched in the country last week by the Chinese tech giant. The Vivo T1x offers three configuration options that will arrive at a special discounted price. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Vivo has equipped this handset with a 4-layer cooling system for gaming.

Vivo T1x price, availability, launch offers

The Vivo T1x will go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Vivo India online store. It comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. These variants will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It offers Gravity Black and Space Blue colour options.

HDFC Bank credit or debit card holders will be able to avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the purchase of this Vivo smartphone. Additionally, there is also a 5 percent cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank cars. Axis Bank Credit cards also provide a discount of up to Rs. 750.

Vivo T1x specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo T1x packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. There is also up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, there is a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a reverse charging feature. The smartphone features a 4-layer cooling system for a smooth gaming experience. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 and expandable RAM features to boost its performance.

