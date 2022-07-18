Vivo T1x price, key specifications, and colour options have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on July 20. As per a tipster, the smartphone will get an extended RAM feature and may come with two colour options. The company has already revealed that the smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and will come with a “segment-first” 4-layer cooling technology. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia earlier this year in two configurations and colour options.

Vivo T1x price

The Vivo T1x price in India is tipped to be Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is expected to come with an extended RAM feature that will allow the handset to borrow up to 2GB of storage to be used as RAM. The phone is said to launch in Gravity Black and Space Blue colour options, as per a tweet by tipster passionategeekz. The colour options have also been teased by Vivo on its website.

As mentioned, the Vivo T1x was launched in Malaysia at a starting price of MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration in Black and Blue colour options.

It could be possible that the smartphone will be launched in India in the 8GB + 128GB configuration as well on July 20.

Vivo T1x specifications

The Vivo T1x is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4-layer cooling system in India. It may come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Other two cameras may carry two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens each. For selfies and video chats, the handset may come with an 8-megapixel camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

