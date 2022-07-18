Technology News
Vivo T1x India Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of July 20 India Launch

Vivo T1x was launched in Malaysia earlier this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 July 2022 13:04 IST
Vivo T1x India Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of July 20 India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

The phone will likely be launched in Black and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T1x will come with Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • It will get a 4-layer cooling system
  • Vivo T1x will launch in India on July 20

Vivo T1x price, key specifications, and colour options have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on July 20. As per a tipster, the smartphone will get an extended RAM feature and may come with two colour options. The company has already revealed that the smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and will come with a “segment-first” 4-layer cooling technology. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia earlier this year in two configurations and colour options.

Vivo T1x price

The Vivo T1x price in India is tipped to be Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is expected to come with an extended RAM feature that will allow the handset to borrow up to 2GB of storage to be used as RAM. The phone is said to launch in Gravity Black and Space Blue colour options, as per a tweet by tipster passionategeekz. The colour options have also been teased by Vivo on its website.

As mentioned, the Vivo T1x was launched in Malaysia at a starting price of MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration in Black and Blue colour options.

It could be possible that the smartphone will be launched in India in the 8GB + 128GB configuration as well on July 20.

Vivo T1x specifications

The Vivo T1x is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4-layer cooling system in India. It may come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Other two cameras may carry two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens each. For selfies and video chats, the handset may come with an 8-megapixel camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T1x (4G)

Vivo T1x (4G)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Vivo T1x, Vivo T1x Price in India, Vivo T1x Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme Pad X to Get 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, Launch in India on July 26

Vivo T1x India Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of July 20 India Launch
