Vivo T1x With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1x price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2022 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Inbuilt RAM in Vivo T1x can be expanded up to 8GB using the onboard storage

Highlights
  • Vivo T1x is offered in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor on Vivo T1x

Vivo T1x was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest model in the company's budget segment. The new Vivo T-series phone features a waterdrop-style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Vivo T1X features dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has an option to expand the RAM up to 8GB using the additional inbuilt storage and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset was earlier unveiled in April in Malaysia and the 5G variant of the Vivo T1x featuring MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was released in China in October last year.

Vivo T1x price in India, availability

The price of Vivo T1x in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has a price tag of Rs. 12,999, while the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Gravity Black and Space Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 27.

Customers purchasing the Vivo T1x from Flipkart using HDFC Bank cards are entitled to receive Rs. 1,000 as an instant discount. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering cashback of up to 5 percent on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

To recall, the Vivo T1x 5G debuted in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

Vivo T1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1x runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno GPU 610 and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As mentioned, the RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using the additional inbuilt storage. Vivo has provided a 4-layer cooling system on the new device for smooth gaming.

For optics, the Vivo T1x comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it flaunts an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens. The camera unit supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, slow-motion, panorama, live photo, and super night mode among others.

The Vivo T1x offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the new device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 to further enhance the phone's performance.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. The Vivo T1x packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The battery support reverse charging feature as well. The phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
