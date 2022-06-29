Technology News
Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo T1x was first launched in China last year, with an initial price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2022 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1x was launched in China with a 120Hz display

Vivo T1x is tipped to debut in India soon. The Vivo phone was unveiled in China last year — alongside the regular Vivo T1. Although the details about the India variant of the Vivo T1x are yet to be revealed, its Chinese model came with features including triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Vivo T1x in China also comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also has 44W fast charging support. Earlier this year, the Chinese company also introduced the Vivo T1x 4G variant in Malaysia.

Tipster Paras Guglani on Wednesday tweeted to claim that the Vivo T1x will launch in India soon. However, the tipster did not mention a specific launch date. It is also unclear whether Vivo T1x with 5G connectivity is coming to India or its 4G model.

In addition to Guglani, PriceBaba reports that the Vivo T1x appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number V2143. The publication speculates the launch could take place in the second week of July, and the phone would be the Vivo T1x 4G model that was launched in Malaysia in April.

Vivo T1x price in India (expected)

India pricing of the Vivo T1x is yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also came in an 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500). The 4G variant of the Vivo T1x, on the other hand, was launched at MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB model and MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option.

The India pricing of the Vivo T1x could be in line with what was announced in other markets, though there could be some changes due to local taxes.

Vivo T1x specifications

The specification details of the Vivo T1x in India are not yet revealed, though if they would align with the Chinese model, we will get a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo T1x in China also came with the dual rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the China variant of the Vivo T1x included an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo T1x in China came with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone included a range of connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C. It also carried a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo packed the T1x in China with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The phone also included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In contrast, the 4G variant of the Vivo T1x debuted in Malaysia with a distinct list of specifications that includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup that carried a 50-megapixel primary sensor as well as two 2-megapixel secondary sensors, and 18W fast charging. The 4G model, though, included the same 6.58-inch full-HD+ display, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery that came with the 5G option available in China.

That said, Vivo may launch the T1x in India with some differences. We can expect some teasers revealing the key details of the phone to come through official channels in the coming days. Until then, it's safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Vivo T1X

Vivo T1X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Vivo T1x (4G)

Vivo T1x (4G)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
