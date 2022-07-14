Technology News
Vivo T1x India Launch Date Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo T1x is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 July 2022 11:45 IST
Vivo T1x India Launch Date Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo

Vivo T1x is expected to come in two colour options

Vivo T1x is all set to hit the Indian market on July 20, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday through its official social media channels. Vivo has also started sending out media invites for the launch. Both 4G and 5G variants of Vivo T1X are currently available in select global markets. The 4G variant of the phone was unveiled in April in Malaysia and it packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. In October last year, the 5G variant of the Vivo T-series phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was released in China. Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo T1x with 5G connectivity in India. It could pack a dual rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The brand announced the India launch of the Vivo T1x via its official Twitter handle. As per the post, the launch event will begin at 12pm (IST) on July 20. The poster shared by Vivo shows that the smartphone will carry Blue and Black colour variants with dual rear cameras. A dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the launch of Vivo T1x. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Vivo T1x price in India (expected)

The Vivo T1x 5G debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. The 4G variant comes with a starting price tag of MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant in Malaysia.

Vivo T1x specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the teased Indian variant looks to be identical to the Chinese model. The Vivo T1x sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Other specifications of the phone include an 8-megapixel selfie sensor, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo T1x packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging.

The 4G variant of Vivo T1x sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The 4G model has a triple rear camera setup led by the same 50-megapixel primary sensor and features up to 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

