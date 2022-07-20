Technology News
Vivo T1x With Snapdragon 680 SoC Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know

The upcoming Vivo T1x smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 July 2022 08:00 IST
Vivo T1x With Snapdragon 680 SoC Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1x is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery

  • Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India today at 12pm (noon)
  • The smartphone has been teased to feature a full-HD+ display
  • Vivo T1x smartphone is said to cost Rs. 11,499 in India

Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India today at 12pm (noon). Renders of the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online, suggesting that it will likely come in Black and Blue colour options. The renders also show a waterdrop-style notch on the display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The device is confirmed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. Further, it is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The leaked renders of the upcoming Vivo T1x show a dual rear camera unit in the upper left corner of the handset. The right of the handset has the power and volume buttons. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has teased key specifications of the Vivo T1x via a dedicated microsite on its website.

Vivo T1x specifications (expected)

The upcoming Vivo T1x has been confirmed to come with an octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 4-layer cooling system, which the company says should make gaming smooth. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary camera that supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, and super night mode among other things. The Vivo T1x is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

The Vivo T1x is also said to cost Rs. 11,499 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It could pack an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
