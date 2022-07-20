Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India today at 12pm (noon). Renders of the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online, suggesting that it will likely come in Black and Blue colour options. The renders also show a waterdrop-style notch on the display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The device is confirmed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. Further, it is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The leaked renders of the upcoming Vivo T1x show a dual rear camera unit in the upper left corner of the handset. The right of the handset has the power and volume buttons. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has teased key specifications of the Vivo T1x via a dedicated microsite on its website.

Vivo T1x specifications (expected)

The upcoming Vivo T1x has been confirmed to come with an octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 4-layer cooling system, which the company says should make gaming smooth. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary camera that supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, and super night mode among other things. The Vivo T1x is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

The Vivo T1x is also said to cost Rs. 11,499 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It could pack an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

