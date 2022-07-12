Technology News
Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live

Vivo T1x price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 July 2022 19:09 IST
Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live

Photo Credit: Vivo

The display of the Vivo T1x features 120Hz refresh rate in China

Vivo T1X has been confirmed to launch soon in India. The company is yet to confirm if the 5G or the 4G model will debut in India. The 5G model was launched in China in October 2021 along with the Vivo T1. Vivo T1x in other markets features a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Specifications and price of the India specific variant of the handset are yet to be revealed.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo T1x will soon be launched in India via its official website. It was launched in China in October last year along with the Vivo T1. Vivo is yet to announce if it is launching the 5G or the 4G model of the handset in India.

Vivo T1x price in India (expected)

Price of the smartphone in India is still unknown. To recall, Vivo T1x was priced in China at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant was priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) and 8GB + 256GB version was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). The 4G model of the handset was priced MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 8GB + 128GB version.

Although, the price in India of the phone is expected to be in line with other markets, it could be different after local taxes.

Vivo T1x specifications (expected)

Although, the specifications of the upcoming smartphone are yet to be revealed, we can expect it to launch in India to be similar to the China variant. The Chinese specific variant of the Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In China, the Vivo T1x gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It also features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

On the other hand, the Vivo T1x 4G was launched in Malaysia with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and triple rear camera setup with one 50-megapixel primary lens and two 2-megapixel secondary shooters. It also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone was also powered by a 5,000mAh battery, but with only 18W fast charging support, compared to the 44W fast charging support on the 5G model.

