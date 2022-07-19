Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India on July 20. But ahead of it, renders of the upcoming Vivo T-series phone have surfaced online. The renders suggest Blue and Black colour options for the Vivo T1x. It shows a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The handset is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. Further, it is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Vivo has confirmed that it has packed a 4-layer cooling technology on the Vivo T1x.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Rootmygalaxy, has leaked the renders of the Vivo T1x. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in two different colour options. The Vivo T1x is seen to have a waterdrop-style notch. The renders also show a dual rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handset. Further, the left spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons.

The launch of the Vivo T1x India will take place at 12pm (IST) on July 18. Ahead of the launch, Vivo is actively teasing key specifications of the Vivo T1x via a dedicated microsite on its website. It is confirmed to come with an octa-core 6m Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4-layer cooling system for smooth gaming. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, and super night mode among others. The Vivo T1x is teased to feature a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The Vivo T1x is said to cost Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It could pack an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

