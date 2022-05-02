Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64 Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support

Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be released in India on May 4.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 May 2022 11:51 IST
Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be released alongside the Vivo T1 44W

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • It is expected to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The Vivo T1 Pro 5G might feature the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are set to arrive in Indian markets on May 4. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, Vivo has revealed the details for the primary image sensor on the back along with the ultra-fast charging capabilities of this upcoming handset. Leading up to the launch, the company also plans to unveil information regarding its display on May 2 at 12pm IST.

Vivo has set up an official microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. It has now been officially confirmed that these handsets will be equipped with a 64-megapixel Super Night primary camera accompanied by a 117-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. Furthermore, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will offer 66W Turbo Flash Charge ultra-fast charging support. According to Vivo, this technology can provide up to 50 percent of battery life with around 18 minutes of charging.

A past report has suggested that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This handset is also supposed to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Notably, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W appear similar to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and the iQoo Z6 4G, respectively. These upcoming Vivo smartphones could share some specifications with these iQoo handsets. However, they are expected to vary in terms of key configurations, user interface, and colour options. Last year, Vivo also released the Vivo T1 5G, which was similar to the iQoo Z6 5G. Even though iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo, these Vivo T1 series and iQoo Z6 series smartphones will compete against each other in India.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T1

Vivo T1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good battery life
  • Capable SoC
  • Android 12 out of the box
  • Bad
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Vivo T1 review
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T1 Pro 5G launch in India, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Testing Ability to Show Status Updates in Chats List

Related Stories

Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  2. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  3. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. How to Send Money Using UPI Without Internet
  6. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
  7. Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  8. From Pepsi to Ageas: How These Brands Are Using Deepfake in Their Ads
  9. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  10. WhatsApp Testing Appearance of Status Updates in Chats List
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support
  2. WhatsApp Testing Ability to Show Status Updates in Chats List
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Successor Teased Ahead of Launch, to Feature Performance Oriented Smartphones
  4. BTC Value Lingers Around $38,000 Internationally, Most Cryptocurrencies Step into May with Profits
  5. Amazon, Union Group Said to Face Off in a Rematch Election in New York
  6. ISMC Said to Invest $3 Billion in India's Karnataka to Set Up Chip-Making Plant
  7. The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Swap Release Dates
  8. Apple Explains App Store Criteria for Removing Outdated Apps, Give Developers 90 Days Response Time
  9. World's First NFT Museum in Seattle Aims to 'Pull Back the Curtain' on Blockchain Art
  10. India to Offer More Incentives to Lure Companies in Semiconductors Push: IT Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.