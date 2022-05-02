Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are set to arrive in Indian markets on May 4. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, Vivo has revealed the details for the primary image sensor on the back along with the ultra-fast charging capabilities of this upcoming handset. Leading up to the launch, the company also plans to unveil information regarding its display on May 2 at 12pm IST.

Vivo has set up an official microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. It has now been officially confirmed that these handsets will be equipped with a 64-megapixel Super Night primary camera accompanied by a 117-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. Furthermore, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will offer 66W Turbo Flash Charge ultra-fast charging support. According to Vivo, this technology can provide up to 50 percent of battery life with around 18 minutes of charging.

A past report has suggested that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This handset is also supposed to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Notably, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W appear similar to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and the iQoo Z6 4G, respectively. These upcoming Vivo smartphones could share some specifications with these iQoo handsets. However, they are expected to vary in terms of key configurations, user interface, and colour options. Last year, Vivo also released the Vivo T1 5G, which was similar to the iQoo Z6 5G. Even though iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo, these Vivo T1 series and iQoo Z6 series smartphones will compete against each other in India.

