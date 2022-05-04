Technology News
loading
Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W With Snapdragon SoCs, Extended RAM Feature Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, and Vivo T1 44W are rebranded versions of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, and the iQoo Z6 4G.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2022 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are launched in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5G gets 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging
  • Both phones come with extended RAM 2.0 feature
  • Vivo T1 44W comes with 5,000mAh battery with 44W charging

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W were launched in India on Wednesday. Vivo has been teasing the specifications of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G on its social media channels. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W Turbo Flash Charging technology, a display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Vivo T1 44W comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 44W fast charging support. Both smartphones are rebranded versions of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, and the iQoo Z6 4G smartphones that were launched in the country last month.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W price in India, availability

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone will be available in Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan colour options.

The Vivo T1 44W is priced at Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase in Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy, and Starry Sky colour options.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G pre-booking will start from May 5, and it will go on sale on May 7 at 12pm (noon). The Vivo T1 44W will go on sale on May 8 at 12pm (noon). Both the Vivo handsets will be available via Flipkart, and the Vivo eStore. Consumers can avail benefits of Rs. 2,500 on purchase of Vivo T1 Pro 5G, and benefits of Rs. 1,500 on Vivo T1 44W using bank cards till May 31.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo had already revealed that the phone will come equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and an 8-layer liquid cool technology.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G also features a Z-axis linear motor, 4D Game Vibration, Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.5 for immersive gaming experience. It also comes with extended RAM 2.0 that allows expansion of up to 4GB depending on the variant.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G handset features a triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 117-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is launched with 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo handset sports a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge which is claimed to juice up the smartphone up to 50 percent in 18.2 minutes.. The phone measures 159.7x73.6x8.49mm and weighs 180.3 grams.

Vivo T1 44W specifications

The Vivo T1 44W could be called as a watered-down version of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also gets Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.5 for an immersive gaming experience as well as extended RAM 2.0 feature.

For photos and videos, the Vivo T1 44W features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an F/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo T1 44W comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB) slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, the Vivo phone gets an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support. The phone measures 160.80x73.79x8.42mm and weighs 182 grams.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Vivo T1 44W

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
