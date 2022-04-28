Technology News
Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Set for May 4: All You Need to Know

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, and Vivo T1 44W could be similar to iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G handsets.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2022 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W teased to come multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W will be Flipkart Unique products
  • At least one phone will get Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • More specifications will be revealed in the coming days

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W launch in India will take place on May 4, Vivo announced via Twitter as well as through a microsite on Flipkart. The smartphone will join the Vivo T1 5G handset, which was launched in India in February. The information available on Flipkart suggests that at least one phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Both these phones look like the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, and the iQoo Z6 4G smartphones which made their debut in the country earlier this week.

As per a tweet by Vivo, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W handsets will be launched on May 4 at 12pm (noon). The phones will be Flipkart Unique, and the e-commerce website has a microsite which says that at least one of the phones will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Flipkart will reveal the specifications of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W handsets in the coming days. The information about charging will be revealed on April 28, camera on April 30, display on May 2, and launch offers on May 4. Customers will be able to get Flipkart benefits such as complete mobile protection, no-cost EMI, and smart pack.

It is to be noted that both the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones look a lot like the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, and iQoo Z6 4G smartphones that were launched in India earlier this week. It is quite possible that Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W will be similar to these iQoo phones with key differences in configuration, user interface, and colour options.

It is to be noted that the Vivo T1 5G and iQoo Z6 5G are similar smartphones. Both were launched in the Indian market. Noteworthy is that all these smartphones from Vivo T1 and iQoo Z6 series phones will compete against each other in the same market. iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T1 44W, Vivo T1 44W Specifications, iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G, Vivo, iQoo
