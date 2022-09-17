Technology News
Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G Silky White colour base variant is priced at Rs. 15,990.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 September 2022 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 5G Silky White colour option comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G gets a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo T1 5G offers a Turbo RAM feature for extending RAM
Vivo T1 5G in a new Silky White colour variant has been launched in India. The smartphone was first announced in February this year in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. The new colour option is available for purchase on Flipkart. The handset comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T1 5G houses a large battery as well.## Vivo T1 5G Silky White price in IndiaThe new [Vivo T1 5G](https://gadgets360.com/vivo-t1-price-in-india-104297) Silky White colour option is priced at Rs. 15,990 in India for the variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,990\. It will be available for purchase on [Flipkart](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flipkart.com%2Fvivo-t1-5g-silky-white-128-gb%2Fp%2Fitm594222523bd8f%3Fpid%3DMOBGHNKGG77MVYBG%29 and the official Vivo India [online store](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.vivo.com%2Fin%2Fproduct%2F10164%3FskuId%3D10570%29 starting today.[Vivo](https://gadgets360.com/mobiles/vivo-phones) launched the T1 5G in India in [February this year](https://gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/vivo-t1-5g-price-in-india-rs-15990-launch-sale-date-february-14-specifications-snapdragon-695-android-12-flipkart-2757797) at a starting price of Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants were priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The handset was offered in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.## Vivo T1 5G Silky White specificationsThe Vivo T1 5G Silky White specifications remain the same as the standard colour options. It runs [Android 12](https://gadgets360.com/tags/android-12)-based [FunTouch OS 12](https://gadgets360.com/tags/funtouch-os) out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate with up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.In the camera department, the Vivo T1 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel sensor. The setup also includes dual 2-megapixel sensors. There's a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. Vivo has included some camera features such as a Super Night Mode and a Multi Style Portrait mode on the handset.Vivo T1 5G gets up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG connectivity options. This Vivo phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, GPS, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope sensor.
