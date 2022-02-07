Technology News
Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased

Vivo T1 5G will be the slimmest 5G phone under Rs. 20,000, says Vivo.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma/ Ishan Agarwal

Vivo T1 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • It could have a back panel that exhibits rainbow effect
  • Vivo T1 5G will come with a 120Hz display

Vivo T1 5G alleged live images have been leaked showing the design of the smartphone. The photos show the same triple rear camera setup and waterdrop notch that was previously seen in the promo video by Vivo. Meanwhile, a few images of the retail box, and camera samples have also been shared on the Internet. The Chinese technology company is promoting the smartphone's camera performance in low light conditions. The company has also shared key specifications, price and features of the smartphone that will be launched in India on February 9. The design and specifications teased of the smartphone so far indicate the Vivo T1 5G India variant will be significantly different from the China version launched back in October.

The alleged live images of Vivo T1 5G have been shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal. It shows a phone that has a rainbow effect on the back panel, a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch. The camera shots and retail box photos are leaked by the tipster Mukul Sharma. He claims that the Vivo phone will be a “super awesome device when it comes to camera capabilities.”

Vivo highlighted the camera prowess in low light conditions and the “Turbo” performance of Vivo T1 5G in a promo video last week. Vivo claims that the upcoming smartphone will be the fastest phone in its segment. In fact, tipster Mukul Sharma previously tweeted an image claiming that the handset has scored over 400,000 points in AnTuTu benchmarking test.

Soon after, Vivo revealed on Twitter that the Vivo T1 5G will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.​ It also tweeted that the phone will come with a “Turbo Screen” that has 120Hz refresh rate, and claimed that it will be the slimmest 5G smartphone under Rs. 20,000.

Vivo T1 5G India launch has been set for February 9. A report suggested that the T-series of smartphones could replace Vivo's Y-Series smartphones.

Vivo T1 5G specifications (expected)

The design and specifications of the smartphone revealed so far indicate the Vivo T1 5G India variant will be significantly different from the China version that launched alongside the Vivo T1x in October. The Indian variant of the Vivo T1 5G smartphone gets design elements from both Vivo T1 (China version) and Vivo T1x. It gets a triple rear camera setup (though a different module design) from Vivo T1 and a waterdrop notch from Vivo T1x.

As far as specifications are concerned, Vivo T1 5G will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is quite different from the Vivo T1 (Chinese version) that is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. However, both the Indian and Chinese variants get a 120Hz display. In fact, the specifications previously leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar also suggest that the Indian variant of the Vivo T1 5G will have difference on RAM, storage, camera, and battery fronts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
