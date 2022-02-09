Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 12:29 IST
Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G features a triple rear camera setup
  • Its specifications differ from Chinese variant that launched last year
  • Vivo T1 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo T1 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, February 9. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone was launched in China last year, but its specifications differ from the Indian variant.

Vivo T1 5G price in India

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variant sare priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The newly launched Vivo smartphone is offered in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

The Vivo T1 5G will go on sale in India on February 14 and will be available to purchase via the official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retails stores. Vivo is offering the smartphone with an introductory limited period offer that will give customers Rs. 1000 instant discount when using HDFC bank cards. 

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo T1 5G runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants get Super Night Mode as well as Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G features 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors comprise fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The Vivo smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo T1 5G measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Vivo T1 5G Specifications, Android 12, FunTouch OS 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
Tesla’s Role in US EV Push Finally Acknowledged by President Joe Biden After Months of Elon Musk’s Complaints

Related Stories

Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.