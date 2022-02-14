Vivo T1 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (February 14) at 12pm. The latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand will be available to purchase via the official Vivo India website as well as Flipkart. Vivo T1 5G was launched in the country last week and it features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Vivo T1 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo T1 5G price in India, pre-order details

Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models come with a price tag of Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. It will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website, Flipkart, and Vivo's partner stores. Vivo T1 5G is available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options.

Vivo and Flipkart are offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Vivo T1 5G with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,832. It is also providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases using Citi Bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1 5G runs on Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. The handset carries a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned, Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models feature Super Night Mode as well as Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G packs 128GB of onboard storage and it can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on Vivo T1 5G.

