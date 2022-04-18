Technology News
loading

Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report

The two rumoured Vivo handsets could come with fast charging capabilities.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 April 2022 19:15 IST
Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo recently launched the Vivo T1 5G in India in February

Highlights
  • Vivo T1 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • The two new Vivo handsets could succeed the Vivo T1 5G
  • The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has allegedly surfaced on Geekbench

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to release two new smartphones in India. The rumoured handsets are said to be a part of the Vivo T lineup and could release in May. Earlier in February, the Chinese tech giant released the Vivo T1 5G in India. This handset had a launch price of Rs. 15,590 for the base variant. Now, the two new Vivo smartphones are expected to be successors of the Vivo T1 and could be priced under Rs. 25,000.

As per the report by 91Mobiles, Vivo is purportedly looking to release two new Vivo T series smartphones in India. These handsets could come with fast charging capabilities and are expected to cost under Rs. 25,000 at launch. As we mentioned earlier, these smartphones could be successors to the Vivo T1 5G smartphone.

To recall, the Vivo T1 5G was launched in India in February. It is available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. The handset has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It features the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Vivo T1 5G features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera in the front. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Recently, a Vivo handset bearing the model number V2151 was spotted on Geekbench. It is believed to be the Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone. It is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset which could be a 778G 5G SoC. The phone is believed to offer at least 8GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 12 with a custom Vivo skin on top.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Vivo T1

Vivo T1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good battery life
  • Capable SoC
  • Android 12 out of the box
  • Bad
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Vivo T1 review
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T Series, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Date Set for April 27, Expected Specifications
Windows 11 Might Soon Support Third-Party Widgets, Manifest Code Hints
Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. Realme GT 2 RAM, Storage, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Release
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  5. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  6. Vivo X80 Series Will Launch in China on April 25
  7. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  8. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  9. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  10. Realme Pad Mini Listed on Company Site, India Launch Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested Through Case Moulds
  2. Realme Q5i with Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple HomePod with Apple TV, FaceTime Camera Still in the Works: Report
  4. Windows 11 Might Soon Support Third-Party Widgets, Manifest Code Hints
  5. Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Date Set for April 27, Expected Specifications
  7. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  8. Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform
  9. Okinawa Announces Recall of 3,215 Praise Pro Electric Scooter Units in India
  10. Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.