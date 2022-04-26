Technology News
Vivo S15e With Exynos 1080 SoC Launched, Vivo T1x Also Debuts With 50-Megapixel Camera

Both Vivo S15e, and Vivo T1x feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2022 11:35 IST
Vivo S15e With Exynos 1080 SoC Launched, Vivo T1x Also Debuts With 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo China/ Vivo Malaysia

Vivo S15e, and Vivo T1x are offered in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo S15e offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage
  • It comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Vivo T1x is different from the one launched in October

Vivo S15e, and Vivo T1x smartphones have been launched in two different markets. While the Vivo S15e made its debut in China, Vivo brought the Vivo T1x to Malaysia. The Vivo S15e is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 mobile platform, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. Vivo T1x is a 4G handset, and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is different from the one launched last year in October. Both the smartphones get triple rear camera setups headlined by 50-megapixel primary shooters.

Vivo S15e price, availability

The Vivo S15e price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900), and the top-end 12GB + 256GB version can be purchased for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200). It is available in Flourite Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Rime Gold colour options (translated).

Vivo T1x price, availability

The Vivo T1x price starts at MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The phone can be purchased in Black and Blue colour options.

Vivo S15e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S15e runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 91.01 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo S15e comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that offers 20x digital zoom. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset gets a 16-megapixel camera sensor, which is paired with an f/2.0 lens.

It offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity options on the Vivo S15e include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone gets an under display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 159.70x73.60x8.49mm and weighs 190.8 grams.

Vivo T1x specifications

As mentioned, this is the 4G variant of the Vivo T1x, and is different from the one launched in October. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1x runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with an f/2.4 lens each. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo T1x comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens at the front.

The Vivo T1x features up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo T1x packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

Vivo S15e

Vivo S15e

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Vivo T1x (4G)

Vivo T1x (4G)

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
