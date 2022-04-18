Technology News
Vivo S15e Launch Date Confirmed for April 25, Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing

Vivo S15e is confirmed to feature 66W fast charging support.

18 April 2022
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo S15e is shown with a waterdrop-style notch display

  • TENAA listing suggests key specifications of the Vivo S15e
  • It is listed with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Vivo S15e is currently up for reservations in three colour options

Vivo S15e will be unveiled in China on April 25, the company has announced through a dedicated landing page on its website. Ahead of its formal debut, Vivo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Vivo S15e. The upcoming Vivo S-series smartphone has appeared on the Vivo China website in three different colour options with a waterdrop-style notch display. Vivo S15e is teased to feature 66W fast charging and it will be equipped with a 5nm processor. Meanwhile, a Vivo smartphone with model number V2190A has appeared on China's TENAA certification site. The listing is believed to be that of the Vivo S15e. The smartphone is shown with 5G connectivity, a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, and three rear cameras.

Vivo, via a dedicated landing page on its China website, has teased the launch of the Vivo S15e. As per the teaser, the smartphone will officially be launched in the country on April 25. Pre-reservations for the Vivo S15e are currently live on its online store. The device is up for reservation in three different colour options. However, the time of the launch event and the pricing details of the Vivo S15e are unknown at this moment.

A smartphone with model number V2190A, which is said to be associated with the Vivo S15e, has been spotted on TENAA. The listing suggests key specifications of the upcoming device.

Vivo S15e specifications (expected)

The upcoming dual-SIM Vivo smartphone is listed with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. This Android phone is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Vivo model is said to be powered by an octa-core processor with a frequency of 2.8GHz. The listing doesn't reveal the name of the SoC, but Vivo S15e is tipped to use Samsung's Exynos 1080 SoC. The TENAA listing suggests three RAM variants – 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB – and three storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB – for the V2190A smartphone.

The triple rear camera module of the device is listed to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and another 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the phone is shown with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The listing suggests a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor on the upcoming phone. Furthermore, the Vivo smartphone is listed with a 4,605mAh battery. It is said to measure 159.7×73.6×8.49mm and weigh 190.8g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo S15e, Vivo S15e Specifications, Vivo, TENAA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Realme to Bring High-End Innovation to Mid-Rangers, More Realme C30 Series to Launch This Year: Madhav Sheth
Bison Bank Becomes Portugal's Legit Virtual Asset Service Provider, Central Bank Gives Approval
