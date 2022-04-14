Vivo S15 has allegedly visited multiple certification platforms, including China's 3C website and Geekbench. Both the certifications tip some key specifications of the smartphone. Furthermore, the specifications of the rumoured Vivo S15 Pro, which also reportedly belongs to the Vivo S15 series, have also been leaked by a tipster. Meanwhile, another Vivo phone, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, has also been spotted on Geekbench suggesting a Qualcomm SoC under the hood. Vivo has already launched the Vivo T1 5G with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

The information about Vivo V15 comes from two certification websites: 3C and Geekbench. Both the listings show a smartphone with model number V2199A, which is said to be associated with the Vivo S15. While the 3C certification suggests that the phone could come with 80W fast charging support, the Geekbench listing hints at the presence of a Qualcomm SoC (speculated to be Snapdragon 870 SoC), paired with 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the alleged specifications of the handset have also been shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The specifications are in line with ones tipped by the certification platforms above. As per the tipster, the phone will come with a 6.62-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM, a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Furthermore, the tipster has also shared a few specifications of another handset in the Vivo S15 series, the Vivo S15 Pro. It is said to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12- or 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The development regarding the Vivo T-series phone comes from an alleged listing on Geekbench. The phone has a model number V2151, which is said to be associated with the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. The Geekbench listing suggests the phone will ship with a Qualcomm SoC (possibly Snapdragon 778G 5G), which will be paired with at least 8GB RAM, and run Android 12 with a custom Vivo skin on the top. It has allegedly been spotted on Indonesian TKDN website.

