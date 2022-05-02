Vivo S15 Pro specifications have been tipped, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in China. The company is said to be working on two new smartphones, which have been spotted on the TENAA certification website. The listing tips specifications for two upcoming Vivo handsets, which could be part of the company's Vivo S15 lineup that purportedly includes the Vivo S15e and the Vivo S15 smartphones. Vivo is yet to officially announce any details regarding the upcoming handsets, including specifications and pricing.

According to a post on Weibo by tipster Panda is Bald (translated), a Vivo handset with the model number V2203A was spotted on the TENAA website. The listing for the smartphone reveals that it will sport a 6.56-inch display and will pack a 4,400mAh battery, along with 66W fast charging support. Details of a handset with similar specifications, along with a 120Hz OLED display, a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a Snapdragon 870 SoC, were recently shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The listings for the two Vivo handsets spotted on the certification website

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Panda is Bald (translated)

Vivo is also tipped to be working on another smartphone, according to the post by tipster Panda is Bald. The handset is said to feature the model number V2207A and feature a 6.56-inch display, with a 4,500mAh dual cell battery and 80W fast charging support. According to Digital Chat Station, the company is working on a handset with similar specifications, along with a 120Hz OLED display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a MediaTek 8100 SoC.

Both smartphones are listed to offer 5G connectivity. The handsets will run on Android 12 and are expected to feature the company's OriginOS on top. The listing for the Vivo V2203A states the smartphone will measure 161.09x74.31x7.99, while the listing for the Vivo V2207A will measure 158.9x73.52x8.55.

According to a previous report, the rumoured Vivo S15 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

