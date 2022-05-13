Technology News
Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Date Confirmed as May 19, Vivo TWS Air to Also Debut

Vivo S15 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 May 2022 12:14 IST
Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Date Confirmed as May 19, Vivo TWS Air to Also Debut

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S15 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo S15 could pack a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood
  • It may have a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • Vivo Pad, Vivo Watch 2's new variants have also been teased

Vivo S15 and S15 Pro will be launched in China on May 19. The Chinese tech giant has also confirmed the arrival of the Vivo TWS Air earbuds alongside these handsets. The two upcoming Vivo S15 series smartphones have been subjected to several alleged leaks recently, including certification listings that have hinted at some of their key specifications. The vanilla Vivo S15 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, whereas the Vivo S15 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Vivo made the announcement through its official Weibo handle. It will be hosting a launch event on May 19 at 7pm CST / 4:30pm IST. The company had previously teased the arrival of the Vivo S15 series to happen today. Vivo's vice president Jia Jingdong had also confirmed that these upcoming smartphones would feature flagship SoCs, offer 80W fast charging support, and run on an unconfirmed version of the Origin OS.

Now, it seems that Vivo planned to only release the teaser poster for the actual launch event today. This poster includes the upcoming Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, and the Vivo TWS Air earbuds. It also features the Vivo Pad and Vivo Watch 2, which might indicate the launch of new variants or colour options for these devices.

There is not much known about the Vivo TWS Air. However, the Vivo S15 Pro has been spotted on China's 3C and TENAA certification sites. These alleged listings suggest that the Vivo S15 Pro could sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could pack a 4,400mAh battery and run on Android 12. This smartphone is expected to be fitted with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

On the other hand, the vanilla Vivo S15 had also supposedly surfaced on 3C and Geekbench. This smartphone could have a 6.62-inch OLED screen. It is supposed to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. This handset could house a 4,700mAh battery, which is now confirmed to offer 80W fast charging support.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Pad

Vivo Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8040mAh
Further reading: Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo TWS Air, Vivo

Further reading: Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo TWS Air, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves

