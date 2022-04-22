Technology News
Vivo S15 Pro Spotted on 3C, TENAA Certification Sites, Key Specifications Tipped

Vivo S15 Pro is reported to come with 66W fast charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 April 2022 15:34 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S15 Pro may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Highlights
  • Vivo S15 Pro may pack a 4,400mAh battery
  • It reportedly has V2203A model number
  • Vivo S15 Pro may get 50-megapixel main sensor

Vivo S15 Pro smartphone has been spotted on 3C and TENAA certifications platforms. The listings indicate some key specifications of the phone. The Vivo smartphone TENAA listing hints that the phone will sport a 6.62-inch display, and come with a 4,400mAh battery. As per the 3C listing, the phone may get a 66W fast charging support. The S15 Pro is a part of the Vivo S15 series, which is reported to also have the Vivo S15e and Vivo S15 smartphones.

A smartphone with model number V2203A, reportedly associated with the Vivo S15 Pro, has been spotted on 3C certification website. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the listing, which suggests 66W fast charging out-of-the-box. Furthermore, a TENAA listing of a smartphone with the same V2203A model number indicates that the Vivo handset will be a 5G device.

It is tipped to sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. There is no information on whether the phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The rumoured Vivo S15 Pro is reported to come with a 4,400mAh battery, and run Android 12.

As per a report by GSMArena, the Vivo S15 Pro may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood, and it the chipset may be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For photography, the handset is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. Other two cameras may include an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

As mentioned, the Vivo S15 series is expected to have Vivo S15e and vanilla Vivo S15 smartphones.

Display 6.62-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Zomato Announces 100 Percent Plastic Neutral Deliveries From April 2022
