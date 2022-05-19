Vivo S15 Pro and Vivo S15 were launched on Thursday. Both new Vivo phones carry 120Hz displays and triple rear cameras. However, there are some significant differences between the Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro. The Vivo S15 Pro, for instance, will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Vivo S15 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. Alongside the two new phones, the Chinese company unveiled the Vivo TWS Air as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15, Vivo TWS Air price

Vivo S15 Pro price has been set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600). In contrast, the Vivo S15 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. It also has an 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

The Vivo S15 Pro and Vivo S15 Pro will go on sale in China starting May 27. Both phones are currently available for pre-bookings in the country.

In addition to the phones, the Vivo TWS Air is debuting in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300). It will go on sale from May 31.

Details about the India launch of the Vivo S15 Pro, S15, and the TWS Air are not yet announced.

Vivo S15 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S15 Pro runs Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with Mali-G610 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Vivo has also equipped a dedicated chip to enhance gaming performance on the phone. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo S15 Pro carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo S15 Pro has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as standard.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S15 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo S15 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. There are stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support. Besides, the phone measures 158.9x73.52x8.55mm and weighs 188 grams.

Vivo S15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S15 runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone carries the triple rear camera setup that offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and OIS support. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Vivo S15 carries a 6.62-inch AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Vivo

At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S15 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S15 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo S15 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. There is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support. Lastly, the phone measures 161.09x74.31x7.99mm and weighs 197 grams.

Vivo TWS Air specifications

The Vivo TWS Air come with 14.2mm drivers that are tuned by Vivo's in-house Golden Ear Acoustics Lab and are claimed to help deliver balanced sound output. The earbuds also offer three personalised tuning styles — Strong Bass, Clear Voice, and Clear Treble. Vivo has equipped the TWS Air with dual-microphones and an artificial intelligence (AI) backed noise reduction algorithm that is rated to reduce ambient noise by up to 45 percent.

Vivo TWS Air come with 14.2mm drivers

Photo Credit: Vivo

Just like other TWS earbuds, the Vivo TWS Air supports touch controls. There is also quick access for Vivo phones.

The Vivo TWS Air earbuds are bundled with a charging case that packs a 430mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a total usage of 25 hours. Each earbud, on the other hand, includes a 29mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 4.8 hours of music playback. The charging case also supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port that is rated to deliver 1.5 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charge.

Vivo has equipped the TWS Air with gaming low latency support that offers a latency rate of 117 milliseconds when paired with compatible Vivo and iQoo phones.

Each earbud measures 30.09x18.54x16.52mm and weighs 3.5 grams. The charging case, on the other hand, has 56x52x24mm dimensions and 38.04 grams of weight. The earbuds also have an IP54-certified dust- and splash-resistant build.