Vivo S15 series is all set to be launched in China on May 19. Ahead of its release, the Chinese tech giant has officially teased the design of the upcoming smartphones. The two upcoming Vivo S15-series smartphones have been subjected to several alleged leaks recently. And now, the official teaser images show that the Vivo S15 Pro will carry a 60-degree shaped curved display. Besides this, the company has also confirmed the arrival of the Vivo TWS Air earbuds alongside these handsets.

Through a post on its official Weibo handle, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo S15 Pro will carry a "water-ripple" design, with a light curved screen. It is shown in the teaser images that the upcoming smartphone sports a curved display panel on the front side. In contrast, the regular Vivo S15 is seen in the teaser images with a flat display.

The Vivo S15 series is also teased to carry an aviation-grade aluminium frame with curved corners and a unique texture at the back.

Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro specifications(leaked)

Previously, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo S15-series smartphones will run Android-based OriginOS out-of-the-box. The upcoming series of smartphones have also been teased to come with 80W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the vanilla Vivo S15 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Pro model, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Moreover, past leaks also hinted that the Vivo S15 Pro handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and could be packed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.