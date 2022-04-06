Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Vivo Pad is all set to launch in China on April 11. Just days before the formal debut, the tablet has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number PA217, suggesting some of its key specifications. The listing suggests 8GB of RAM on the Vivo Pad. It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Separately, Vivo X80 Pro+ also reportedly appeared on the Geekbench website under model number V2145. The upcoming Vivo X80 series phone could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A Vivo device with model number PA217 is listed on the Geekbench website, a listing first spotted by MySmartPrice and thought to be of the Vivo Pad. It shows the upcoming tablet could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with an integrated Adreno 650 GPU. The listing suggests a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.42GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Vivo Pad has reportedly scored 1,027 points in single-core testing and 3,382 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. It could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Another Geekbench listing for a device with model number V2145, first spotted by MySmartPrice, is thought to be of the Vivo V80 Pro+. The chipset in the listing is codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset reportedly packs an octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU. Regarding the SoC, the listing suggests a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, three cores capped at 2.5GHz and four cores running at 1.79GHz. Vivo X80 Pro+ could run on Android 12 as well. The anticipated Vivo handset has reportedly scored 1,209 points in single-core testing and 3,330 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo Pad will take place on April 11 in China. The Vivo X80 series, which comprises Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+, is also expected to debut this month.

