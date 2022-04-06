Technology News
Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Vivo Pad is listed on Geekbench with model number PA217.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 April 2022 19:27 IST
Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Pad will go live in China on April 11

  • Vivo Pad is listed to run on Android 11
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo X80 Pro+
  • The tablet could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Vivo Pad is all set to launch in China on April 11. Just days before the formal debut, the tablet has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number PA217, suggesting some of its key specifications. The listing suggests 8GB of RAM on the Vivo Pad. It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Separately, Vivo X80 Pro+ also reportedly appeared on the Geekbench website under model number V2145. The upcoming Vivo X80 series phone could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A Vivo device with model number PA217 is listed on the Geekbench website, a listing first spotted by MySmartPrice and thought to be of the Vivo Pad. It shows the upcoming tablet could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with an integrated Adreno 650 GPU. The listing suggests a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.42GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Vivo Pad has reportedly scored 1,027 points in single-core testing and 3,382 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. It could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Another Geekbench listing for a device with model number V2145, first spotted by MySmartPrice, is thought to be of the Vivo V80 Pro+. The chipset in the listing is codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset reportedly packs an octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU. Regarding the SoC, the listing suggests a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, three cores capped at 2.5GHz and four cores running at 1.79GHz. Vivo X80 Pro+ could run on Android 12 as well. The anticipated Vivo handset has reportedly scored 1,209 points in single-core testing and 3,330 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo Pad will take place on April 11 in China. The Vivo X80 series, which comprises Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+, is also expected to debut this month.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Pad, Vivo Pad Specifications, Geekbench, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, Vivo X80 Pro Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications

Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
