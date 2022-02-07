Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to launch in February, according to an official-looking render shared by a tipster online. The company's upcoming Android flagship is said to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to sport a ring-shaped camera module, featuring a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature Samsung's 50-megapixel GN1 camera sensor. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 handset.

According to an official-looking render of the smartphone shared by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter, the company's upcoming Vivo Nex 5 could debut in February. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a slightly left-aligned quad rear camera setup, with Zeiss branding. The rear camera module is seen aligned to the left of the smartphone and includes the text “50MP GN1”, suggesting the smartphone could feature a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor.

Vivo NEX 5 First Official Look ???? pic.twitter.com/xPNVZVpUQW — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) February 5, 2022

The Vivo Nex 5 render depicts the rear side of the smartphone with Nex branding centred at the bottom. At the front, Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a curved waterfall-style display with minimal bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. According to an older report, Vivo Nex 5 will reportedly feature a 5X telephoto sensor and a full focal length primary sensor.

Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to sport a 7-inch OLED display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, according to the report, which cites a post by tipster Digital Chat Station. Another leak by Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo tips the smartphone to launch in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. As previously mentioned, Vivo is yet to officially reveal any details including specifications or pricing of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 smartphone. So, the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

