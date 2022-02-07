Technology News
Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected

Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a curved display with minimal bezels.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:37 IST
Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sam (@Shadow_Leaks)

Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a slightly left-aligned quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The camera module is shown to feature Zeiss branded lenses
  • Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel main camera

Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to launch in February, according to an official-looking render shared by a tipster online. The company's upcoming Android flagship is said to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to sport a ring-shaped camera module, featuring a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature Samsung's 50-megapixel GN1 camera sensor. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 handset.

According to an official-looking render of the smartphone shared by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter, the company's upcoming Vivo Nex 5 could debut in February. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a slightly left-aligned quad rear camera setup, with Zeiss branding. The rear camera module is seen aligned to the left of the smartphone and includes the text “50MP GN1”, suggesting the smartphone could feature a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor.

The Vivo Nex 5 render depicts the rear side of the smartphone with Nex branding centred at the bottom. At the front, Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a curved waterfall-style display with minimal bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. According to an older report, Vivo Nex 5 will reportedly feature a 5X telephoto sensor and a full focal length primary sensor.

Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to sport a 7-inch OLED display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, according to the report, which cites a post by tipster Digital Chat Station. Another leak by Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo tips the smartphone to launch in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. As previously mentioned, Vivo is yet to officially reveal any details including specifications or pricing of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 smartphone. So, the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Vivo Nex 5

Vivo Nex 5

Display 7.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android
Further reading: Vivo Nex 5, Vivo, Vivo Nex 5 Specifications, Vivo Nex 5 Design
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order

Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
