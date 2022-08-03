Technology News
  • Vivo India Accused of Rs. 2,200 Crore Tax Evasion by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: Details

The DRI issued a show-cause notice to Oppo on Tuesday, demanding duty of Rs. 4400 crore.

By Agencies | Updated: 3 August 2022 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/Vivo

The ED raided Vivo India in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra in July

  • The DRI has accused Vivo India of evading taxes worth Rs. 2210 crore
  • The agency said it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India
  • Vivo India was also raided by the Enforcement Directorate last month

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has accused Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile of evading taxes worth Rs. 2,200 crore, it said in a statement. The tax evasion allegation is the country's second this week against a Chinese phone-maker. The DRI detected customs duty evasion, following which it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India, the statement said.

A show cause notice is a formal demand for an accused party to justify themselves.

The DRI's investigation led to the finding of "incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported," the statement said.

Vivo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, it was reported that the financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had raided Vivo's properties in the country. 

On Tuesday, the DRI issued a show-cause notice to Oppo, another Chinese phone-maker, demanding duty of Rs. 4,400 crore. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three mobile companies from China — Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi — and notices have been issued to them.

"The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued notice to Oppo, the mobile company, for a total customs duty of Rs 4,389 crore, and these are on the grounds of misdeclaration of certain goods, leading to a short payment in customs duty. That duty evasion, we think, is about Rs 2,981 crores," Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by BJP member Sushil Modi.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
