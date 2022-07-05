Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation

Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, according to officials.

By Agencies | Updated: 5 July 2022 12:35 IST
Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation

Photo Credit: Vivo

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Highlights
  • Xiaomi India offices, manufacturing units were also raided in December
  • The ED has been investigating Xiaomi since February
  • Xiaomi claims that all of its payments were legitimate

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.

The ED has also been investigating the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi since February. On April 30, the agency said the smartphone maker had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities, including one from a Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

It seized $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,624 crore) from the local bank accounts of Xiaomi, though an Indian court has put that decision on hold following a legal challenge by Xiaomi.

The Chinese company says its royalty payments were all legitimate and were for the "in-licensed technologies and IPs" used in its Indian products.

In its court filings, Xiaomi says that such payments were made to firms including US chip giant Qualcomm and that relevant disclosure had been made to Indian authorities.

Xiaomi's India offices and manufacturing units were raided in December in a separate ongoing investigation over alleged income tax evasion. And in another case in January, India's Revenue Intelligence wing asked Xiaomi to pay $84.5 million (roughly Rs. 655 crore) for allegedly evading some import taxes.

Xiaomi has expressed concerns in its latest court filing against the Enforcement Directorate, saying the agency's action "creates an atmosphere of distrust and the image of the country suffers in international circles."

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, ED, Xiaomi
iQoo 10 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon
iQoo 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to Reportedly Launch in India by July End

Related Stories

Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. IIT-G Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Why We Still Do Not Have Waterproof Phones in 2022
  5. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: What’s the Difference?
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. Avatar 4 & 5: James Cameron May Not Direct Sequels, Here’s Why
  2. iQoo 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to Reportedly Launch in India by July End
  3. Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation
  4. iQoo 10 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 India Launch Date Set for July 18: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company, Images Leaked Ahead of July 12 Launch
  7. Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt Netflix Movie Gets August 5 Release Date
  8. Crypto Trading Volumes in India Take a Hit Following TDS Rule Enforcement
  9. Social Media Firms Object to Personal Liability of Employees Under IT Rules, Industry Study Says
  10. Xiaomi 12T Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.